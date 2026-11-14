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Hawaii Football Final - June Jones Remembered
12 days ago
From the Hawaii Football Final - UH vs. North Dakota State Preview Show.June Jones Remembered: When Hawaii Football hits the field this week against North Dakota State, UH will honor the late great head coach who forever changed what is believed to be possible for the program. If you missed the program, catch the full episode hosted by KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on-demand at khon2.com/sports , the KHON2 YouTube channel, or via the KHON+ app.
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