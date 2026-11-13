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DEC awards $26M+ to Region 5 communities for water quality projects
By News Report,11 days ago
The Town of Elizabethtown was recently presented with two checks from DEC totalling $24M for a new municipal sewer and treatment plant. — ELIZABETHTOWN | New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 5 celebrated the recent awarding of over $26 million in State grants to support 14 projects in Northern New York communities through DEC’s successful Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program. WQIP grants fund projects that directly improve water quality or habitat, promote flood risk reduction, restoration, and enhanced flood and climate resiliency, or protect a drinking water source.