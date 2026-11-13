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Westport Library plans Dec. 8 holiday cello concert
By News Report,9 days ago
The public is invited to enjoy an evening of live holiday music performed by cellist Sierra Hiner on Dec. 8 at the Westport Library. — WESTPORT | The Westport Library will host an evening of live holiday music featuring cellist Sierra Hiner, member of the Vermont Cello Duet, a women-owned group of professional musicians and Vermont's only professional cello duet. The evening's program begins at 7 p.m.