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Live Music event this Sunday - Let's Get Nutty
By Editorial: Comments on political articles,12 days ago
This Sunday at 5:30pm, one of Shoreline’s favorite live music venues gets a little “squirrely”. The Aurora Borealis on Hwy 99 regularly features some of Seattle’s most popular live entertainment, including the hottest cover and tribute acts, original bands, jazz ensembles, post-punk & goth groups and even teaches Salsa Dancing every Thursday from 8pm – Midnight.