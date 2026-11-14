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BSD: FreeBSD on the Laptop, OpenZFS Mastery, and FreeBSD Status Report Third Quarter 2026
12 days ago
Eerie Linux ☛ FreeBSD on the Laptop – for End Users (Part 1a: Updating from the CLI) Ensuring that FreeBSD systems are always up-to-date is surprisingly difficult. Even for an administrator managing a fleet of servers, the inherent risks require careful planning and a methodical approach. For the average end user—who may not be deeply technical—this process is often not just a challenge, but a complete non-starter. This article explores the current state of FreeBSD updates and discusses potential ways forward. While this first section is not exclusive to laptop or workstation users, the issues it addresses affect the entire FreeBSD ecosystem.