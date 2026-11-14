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Plasma 6.8 is a rather nice, fast, responsive desktop
12 days ago
Quoting: Plasma 6.8 is a rather nice, fast, responsive desktop — I have to say Plasma 6.8 is a lovely release. It looks the part and it behaves the part. Sure, there are some small quirks, mostly related to the system integration with the underlying Ubuntu base, plus a weak package management, but this last element is nothing new, nor Plasma-specific. Ever since the demise of the Ubuntu Software Center about a decade ago, Linux hasn't had a proper store, and today, we are all poorer because of it.