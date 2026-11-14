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Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, More Titles, Speed Gains
12 days ago
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including After the Wane and 27 other games - 2026-11-11 Edition. Between 2026-11-04 and 2026-11-11 there were 262 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 1666 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 15.7 % of total released titles, which is a very good number, one of the highest in recent history. We have selected 28 games out of that that should deserve your attention. Get used to this kind of volume, it looks like the number of games on Steam is on the increase. The one I find the most interesting in this past week is After the Wane. A lot of other unique games, such as Piano Glow, Kingdom.py, and Multiscope ATC which is like an air traffic controller simulator. Very cool. From this week onwards we add a quick table with links to make it easier for you to jump to a specific game. Note that the evaluation should be considered positive regardless of the number of stars (we only select games with good ratings). The more stars, the more unique, the more polished the game in its present state.