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Patrick Garrity of VulnCheck Shows Slop Companies Find Many False Positives or False Alarm 'Bugs'
12 days ago
Patrick Garrity of VulnCheck has written a blog post that looks at vulnerabilities found by Anthropic's Project Glasswing since it launched on April 7, and finds it wanting:. The open source ecosystem faces an unprecedented wave of vulnerability reports and attacks, driven by Hey Hi (AI) agents. Our security teams have already shipped double the number of security fixes that they did last year.