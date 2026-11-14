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Microsoft Systems Down, Shares Fall After Hours, Planes Grounded, But Microsoft Talks a Lot About "Linux Bugs" This Week
12 days ago
Lessons from 59 Linux Kernel Bug Reports [Ed: Microsoft: let's talk about "LINUX BUGS" when our OWN platform is OFFLINE for 2 days]. Microsoft said its scan of a subset of Linux kernel subsystems from late May to mid-June 2026 unearthed 26,502 raw findings using MDASH,. AI-assisted scanning identified thousands...