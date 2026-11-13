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Blue Lights season 4 premiere drops BritBox viewers right into the fire
By Brittany Frederick,8 days ago
SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers for Blue Lights Season 4, Episode 1. Blue Lights Season 4 begins on BritBox with a storyline that’s disturbingly timely. The Season 4 premiere “Eyes” deals with anti-immigration sentiment and will strike an immediate chord with U.S. audiences. But the core of the new season is still the personal journeys of the patrol officers, even though they’re far from rookies now.