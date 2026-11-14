undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NJUS: Fuel Surcharge to increase, budget and audits still missing
11 days ago
Starting with the next Nome Joint Utilities bill cycle, NJUS customers will see over double the generator fuel surcharge, Utility Manager John Handeland said at the board meeting Thursday. Customers will not see the surcharge rate as a line item on their utility bill. In February, NJUS began rolling the fuel surcharge into the electricity cost, Handeland told the Nugget, because it saved staff a lot of time in the billing process.