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Microsoft Brings 25 Classic Xbox Games To PC With New Achievements
By Alan Velasco,9 days ago
Microsoft’s Xbox gaming may be actively developing its next generation console, Project Helix, but the company isn’t abandoning its classic titles and adjacent platforms. Earlier this year it announced the first wave of original Xbox games that were coming to the PC for the first time. Now it’s treating players to a new batch of games and this time around achievements are coming along for the ride.