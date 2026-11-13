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Microsoft's Patch Tuesday Strikes Again With A Bizarre Printer Bug
By Zak Killian,10 days ago
If your office printer has suddenly gone on strike after this week's updates, you aren't alone, and the culprit is surprisingly strange. Microsoft's latest round of security updates has introduced a rather eccentric quirk to the Windows printing stack. Following the rollout of the November 2026 security patches, users across a wide array of client and server operating systems, including Windows 11, Windows 10, and various Windows Server iterations, have run into a wall when trying to print specific documents.