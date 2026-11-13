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Is It Time for Massachusetts to Change Its ‘Heating Season’ Law for State Housing?
By Michael Vyskocil,4 days ago
Kelli Bergman's apartment gets unbearably hot during warm days. Her Lynn, Massachusetts, residence in a government-subsidized complex for older adults and individuals with disabilities isn't a place where she can easily regulate the temperature, she said. Bergman told CBS News Boston WBZ-TV that her unit has no effective thermostat, so...