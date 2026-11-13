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With his challenge to Schumer, Van Hollen forces a debate over Democrats' mandate
By NPR,10 days ago
Democrats say they have a mandate to deliver change next year, but as the party gets ready to retake a majority in Congress, there are divides over how far that change should go and who should lead it. It's a debate playing out in the Senate where minority leader Chuck Schumer now faces a challenge from fellow Democrat Chris Van Hollen for the top job next year. Here to break down what we know is NPR's Elena Moore in the studio with me. Hi, Elena.