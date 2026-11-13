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Is there an opening for Nvidia's competitors, now that Jensen Huang is out?
By NPR,10 days ago
Nvidia has long been the kingpin of the semiconductor industry, a company whose huge technological bets paid off, making its chips the most in-demand chips in the world and crowning the company, for a time, the most valuable in the world. But with Nvidia's leader, Jensen Huang, out, does that leave an opening for Nvidia's competitors to catch up? We're going to put that question to Dylan Patel. He is founder and CEO of SemiAnalysis, an AI and semiconductor research firm. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.