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Child behaving well in class? They could be autistic, Labour council says
By Albert Tait,13 days ago
Children who are “too good” in class could be hiding autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a Labour council has told teachers. New guidance from Brighton and Hove city council said that a pupil who was “always quiet, compliant” and “avoids drawing attention” to themselves could be “masking” special educational needs and disabilities (Send).