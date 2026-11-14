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What to Do: Saturday, Nov. 14
By WCAX News Team,13 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what you can do today. If you’re in need of some new ski gear, head to the Ski and Skate Sale at Waitsfield Elementary School. You can peruse through pre-owned ski gear, and find something new to hit the slopes with. It’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but if you want to find a good deal early, you can pay $10 online. And after 2 p.m., some gear will be 20% off.