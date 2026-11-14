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HAWKS AT BULLS | EMIRATES NBA CUP 🏆 | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | November 13, 2026
12 days ago
The Bulls defeated the Hawks, 125-117 tonight in Chicago. Norman Powell finished with a team-high 33 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 three pointers for the Bulls, while Isaac Okoro tallied 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the game. Jalen Johnson recorded 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The Bulls improve their record to 2-9 with the win, while the Hawks fall to 7-6 for the season.