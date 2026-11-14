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Vegetarian Lasagna Soup (With Lemon Ricotta Topping)
By Sarah Bond,12 days ago
This post contains affiliate links. Lasagna soup gives you everything you love about a pan of lasagna without any of the layering: ruffled noodles simmered right in a creamy sun-dried tomato broth with spicy vegan sausage, smoked paprika, and wilted spinach. A creamy spoonful of lemony ricotta goes on top and melts into the hot broth in creamy pockets as you eat!