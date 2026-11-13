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Truckstop.com: Spot Rate Moves Mostly Seasonal in Latest Week
4 days ago
Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system for dry van and refrigerated van equipment increased week over week while flatbed spot rates fell during the week ended November 6 (week 44). Directionally, spot rates for all three equipment types moved according to seasonal patterns, but the decrease in flatbed rates was a bit larger than normal. During the current week (week 45), refrigerated spot rates usually rise, flatbed rates fall, and dry van rates have been mixed over the years.