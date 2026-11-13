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Flights Are Grounded Nationwide
By Leslie T,10 days ago
If you’re at a gate right now watching every flight on the board flip to “DELAYED,” you’re far from the only one. On Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, which halted departing flights at airports across the country. The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued the order as Advisory 111, and it took effect at 3:53 p.m. Eastern. The wording was blunt. Every airport was ground stopped, and all departing traffic was to stay put “until further notice,” because of “extraordinary circumstances” and “for reasons of safety.”