undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bundesliga transfer battle erupts as Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen circle £25m-rated Brighton starlet Brajan Gruda after hot start
By Adhe Makayasa,13 days ago
According to TEAMtalk, the Bundesliga duo are keeping close tabs on Gruda as he flourishes back in his homeland on a temporary switch from the south coast. The playmaker originally arrived at the Amex Stadium from Mainz for £25 million in the summer of 2024 but struggled to command a regular starting berth. Boss Fabian Hurzeler subsequently green-lit his loan exit after admitting he could not guarantee sufficient minutes.