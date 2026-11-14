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SWAMP RABBITS GET SHOOTOUT “SCHOOL DAY” WIN
By Mitch Beck,12 days ago
SWAMP RABBITS WIN IN EXTRA CURRICULARS ON “SCHOOL DAY”. Prouty buries ninth-round shootout winner to stave off Orlando comeback. GREENVILLE, SC – Hampton Slukynsky made 40 saves on 43 shots in regulation and overtime, in addition to seven of nine in the shootout, and that, alongside Joe Prouty’s top-of-the-ninth-round shootout winner, helped lead the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 4-3 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday. The game was the Swamp Rabbits’ annual “School Day Game”, presented by AFL, that saw the team set an attendance record for a second straight season with 11,256 students, teachers, and chaperones in the building. The win also puts the Swamp Rabbits in first place in the ECHL all by themselves.