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No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs Host No. 22 Missouri Saturday on Classic Hits K-WIN
12 days ago
The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs return to action Saturday afternoon, November 14, as they welcome the No. 22 Missouri Tigers for an important Southeastern Conference showdown. Georgia enters the matchup with an 8-1 overall record and a 6-1 mark in SEC play. The Bulldogs will look to continue their pursuit of an SEC Championship and strengthen their position in the College Football Playoff race.