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Big Blue Bus awarded $36.6 million to build fleetwide charging infrastructure and expand zero-emission transit
11 days ago
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Nov. 13, 2026) — The city of Santa Monica's Department of Transportation (DOT) has been awarded $36.6 million through the California State Transportation Agency's Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) to expand Big Blue Bus service, purchase eight new battery-electric buses, and advance critical charging infrastructure improvements. The funding will support a major investment in sustainable transportation, improving transit frequency and regional connectivity while advancing Big Blue Bus's transition to a 100 percent zero-emission fleet. The award will enable DOT to: