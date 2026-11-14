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Santa Barbara Football Has Too Many Weapons for Baldwin Park to Handle, Rolls to 42-15 Win
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Contributing Writer,12 days ago
Everything seemed to be clicking for the Santa Barbara High football team on the road Friday, as the Golden Tornado roared past Baldwin Park, 42-15, in a CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinal game. Quarterback Griffin Arnold threw four touchdown passes and running back Everett Rabb Preston rushed for 148 yards and...