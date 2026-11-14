undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lodi Woods Nature Preserve opens as Medina County's 25th park site
By Brooke Adams The Gazette,12 days ago
LODI — A wooded property that once served as a family’s retreat is now open to the public as the Medina County Park District’s 25th park site. Lodi Woods Nature Preserve, a 67-acre property behind the Lodi branch of the Medina County District Library, officially opened Thursday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by park district officials, library representatives and members of the family who sold the land.