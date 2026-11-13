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2026 Maga’håga Art Award Lifetime Achievement Nominee: Påle’ Eric Forbes
By Jojo Santo Tomas,7 days ago
For more than three decades, Påle’ Eric Forbes has dedicated his life to serving the people of Guåhan and the Mariana Islands as a Capuchin Franciscan priest, historian, author and advocate for CHamoru language and culture. Through historical research, interviews with elders, books, documentaries and an online resource that has attracted more than 5 million views, he has helped preserve the stories and traditions of the CHamoru people for future generations.