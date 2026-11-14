undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
RTTY Station Setup for Yaesu FTDX10 and N1MM Logger
12 days ago
Setting up a digital mode station for Radioteletype (RTTY) contesting requires careful integration of transceiver and logging software. This guide outlines the specific configuration for a Yaesu FTDX10 and N1MM Logger, focusing on settings relevant for the 2025 CQ WW RTTY contest. It covers digital mode setup within N1MM, mode control, and RTTY-specific parameters, including the use of the FTDX10's DATA-L or RTTY-L modes.