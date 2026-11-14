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GTA 6 TV Show Opening Appears to Echo Big Smoke’s San Andreas Intro
By Ethan Carter,12 days ago
Twenty-two years after Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas shipped in 2004, Big Smoke is still the character fans reach for when a Rockstar game wants to wink at its own history. On Friday, November 13, the fan account GTAVI_Countdown claimed that the opening of a new GTA 6 TV show does exactly that, mirroring the Big Smoke intro from the older game.