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2026 Maga’håga Art Award Lifetime Achievement Nominee: Richard 'Ric' Castro
By Jojo Santo Tomas,7 days ago
For nearly three decades, Richard “Ric” Castro has helped shape Guam's visual arts community as an artist, educator, mentor and advocate. His paintings, public commissions and graphic designs are found throughout the island, but perhaps his most lasting contribution is the generations of artists he has taught and encouraged through his work as a University of Guam professor.