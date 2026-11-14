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FAA ground stop: Utah-Arizona, Auburn-Mississippi State among CFB games with delayed kickoffs following travel issues
By Kari Anderson,12 days ago
The ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday has had an outsized effect on college football, with multiple games getting their kickoff times delayed after significant travel changes. Though the nationwide ground stop was lifted Friday evening, the hourslong delay left several teams scrambling to adjust...