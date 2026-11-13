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Shordie Shordie – Street Lady
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
Shordie Shordie has shared the official music video for ‘Street Lady,’ presenting the song with a visual released on November 12, 2026. The release arrives as part of the ‘CH2 Season’ noted in the video description, framing the track as a new chapter for the artist. The video gives the record a direct visual treatment, keeping the focus on Shordie Shordie and the song itself. Fans can follow Shordie Shordie on Instagram at @shordieshordie, on X at @Shordie_Shordie, and on TikTok at @shordieshordie for more updates tied to the release.