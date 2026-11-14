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Kyle Kuzma’s home was burglarized during Milwaukee Bucks’ defeat to Los Angeles Lakers
By Jordan Samar,13 days ago
Kyle Kuzma's residence was burglarized during the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-112 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Per TMJ4 News, online records and neighbors identified the Bayside residence as Kuzma's home, where a reported break-in occurred. The surveillance video shows four people wandering through the backyard, but their...