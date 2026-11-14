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Evaluating Tyran Stokes, Tre White, and Malachi Moreno in the Champions Classic
13 days ago
This time around, I decided to watch Tyran Stokes and Kansas take on Kentucky in a highly anticipated State Farm Champions Classic game, with thanks to YouTube via ESPN. This game did not disappoint, as Tyran Stokes played really well to help lead his team to a decisive victory. Well, from a prospect level, it didn’t disappoint. On the other hand, Kentucky wasn’t quite as competitive as hoped in this game, but the good thing is that Stokes played very well. Without further ado, here are my thoughts on how Stokes and various prospects fared on this day.