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Fairbanks Acquires Truflo Marine
12 days ago
Fairbanks Morse Defense enhances its capabilities with the acquisition of Truflo Marine, supporting submarine production in Australia. Fairbanks Morse Defense recently announced the acquisition of Truflo Marine, marking a major expansion of its ability to support allied submarine production. The acquisition brings the Birmingham, UK-based supplier of advanced valves and actuators into the FMD family of companies. This includes Truflo's manufacturing operations and local engineering expertise in the UK and Edinburgh North, South Australia.