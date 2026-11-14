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Northern California storm coverage | Travel impacted by rain, wind and snow — 4 p.m. Nov. 13 update
11 days ago
Northern California is set to experience the first of three forecast storm systems arriving in the region over the next several days. The KCRA 3 weather team issued an Impact Day for Friday because of how rain, wind and snow could affect outdoor activities and travel. While flooding is not expected with this system, there could be a chance for outages and downed tree limbs.
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