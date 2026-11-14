undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GHD Announces Port Engineering Contracts in Los Angeles and Savannah
12 days ago
GHD expands its maritime engineering footprint with new contracts in key U.S. ports. GHD has been selected as the design engineer for the new marine terminal at the SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah, Georgia, partnering with Michels Construction under a progressive design-build contract. The 226-acre terminal will feature a 3,000-foot berth, direct access to a 47-foot-deep channel and no air draft restrictions. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027.
3