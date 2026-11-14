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Wallem Group Appoints Apostolos Poulovassilis to Lead Greek Expansion
12 days ago
Wallem Group, a leading global maritime partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Apostolos Poulovassilis as General Manager, Ship Management, Greece, effective November 2026. Apostolos will report directly to Ioannis Stefanou, Managing Director, Ship Management. In this newly created role, Apostolos will lead the establishment and development of Wallem’s...