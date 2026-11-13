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New Droid Factory R-Series Droids with Light and Sound Available Next Week
By Jayson,10 days ago
It looks like new Droid Factory droids are dropping next week one November 17 at Downtown Disney District and Disneyland. These droids differ from previous versions as they have light and sounds – activated by pushing a button on the front of the body. Judging by the image above, there are 6 different droids that can be created using the various interchangeable build-a-droid parts. No word on price yet.