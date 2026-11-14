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Updated: Hawaii Flights Get Rare Exception To Nationwide FAA Ground Stop
By Jeff Tucker,11 days ago
As of 3:50 pm. Hawaii has emerged as a remarkable exception during the nationwide FAA ground stop on Friday, November 13 that has disrupted air travel across the country. Interisland flights have remained active, Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines had confirmed that West Coast flights would resume, and Alaska’s own travel advisory specifically identifies Hawaii and Alaska as excluded from the nationwide restrictions.
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