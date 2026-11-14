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Hawaii Travelers Are Paying Extra For These Window Seats Without A View
By Jeff Tucker,12 days ago
Seat 10A sounds like an ordinary window seat, but on several aircraft flying to Hawaii, there’s no window beside it. Alaska has acknowledged the problem on its Boeing 737-800, and Southwest now identifies the same seat as windowless on two of its aircraft types. This can come as a particularly unwelcome surprise when you’ve paid extra to choose where you’ll sit for five or six hours across the Pacific.
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