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Daytime lane, ramp closures scheduled at Milford-Montague Toll Bridge Nov. 17-19
By Jay Edwards,13 days ago
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Sussex County) — Motorists traveling across the Milford-Montague Toll Bridge should expect daytime lane and ramp closures from Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Nov. 19, as maintenance crews conduct sealing work. According to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, alternating directions of flagger-controlled traffic will...
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