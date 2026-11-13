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Ocean tanker rams, sinks Mississippi cruise boat
9 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The Mississippi cruise boat American Heritage, which visited Winona regularly, was rammed by an ocean tanker while deboarding passengers in New Orleans after a seven-day cruise to Nachez and back. Of 197 passengers and crew on the American Heritage, 31 were pulled from the 66-degree river and taken to hospitals. No one died, according to initial reports. The accident was about 12:30 p.m. at the Canal Street ferry terminal. The tanker, the China-owned Atlantic Asphalt, was moving slowly upriver against the current when it lost control and T-boned the docked cruise boat. It was believed that a catastrophic mechanical failure was to blame. Like all ocean ships on the Mississippi through New Orleans, a local pilot was in the pilot house, as required, because ocean crews don’t know inland waters like the tricky Algiers Point turn where the accident occurred. Video showed the 620-foot, 14,000-ton ship, dwarfing the five-deck American Heritage and slicing full bore into the metal hull and superstructure. The impaled American Heritage listed. Within minutes, it rolled onto its side.