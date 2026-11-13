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Member Matters: The Case of the Second-Rate Sales Team
By YSN Staff,7 days ago
This week the Member Matters team shares ways to close more shoppers. “I’m a selling manager of an appliance store with three other salespeople. Everything I hear and read tells me that live shoppers coming through our doors are ‘mostly sold’ customers, and that we should be closing at least half of them. But our conversion rate hovers in the high 30s, with our bottom sales associate at 28%.