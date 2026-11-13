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Sharper Image Tabletop Fire Pit Recall Issued After Four Burn Injuries
By Darian Hauf,7 days ago
Federal regulators have announced the recall of approximately 265,000 Sharper Image fire pits sold at major retailers nationwide amid concerns that burning fuel may escape from the devices, exposing consumers and bystanders to severe burn injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the Sharper Image tabletop fire pit...