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New Jersey law sets deadlines for social media companies to respond to warrants in domestic violence, stalking cases
By Jay Edwards,13 days ago
NEW JERSEY — A bill sponsored by state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco aimed at reducing delays in domestic violence and stalking investigations has been signed into law, establishing new deadlines for social media companies and other communications providers to respond to certain search warrants. Under the new law, social...
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