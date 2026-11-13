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Online Gambling Class Action Claims Betsperts Used Aggressive Marketing Tactics to Keep Players Spending
By Irvin Jackson,7 days ago
A Kentucky man has filed a class action lawsuit against Betsperts, claiming its online casino apps are illegal gambling products that are being marketed in his state. Iracane alleges that Betsperts disguises illegal gambling as virtual casino games, which are generally permitted in Kentucky when played with digital currency that has no real-world monetary value.