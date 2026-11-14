undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bomb threat brings evacuation orders in Peoria, Illinois
By ABC57 News Staff,13 days ago
PEORIA, Illinois -- A bomb threat was reported at BioUrja Renewables in Peoria, Illinois on Nov. 13. The Peoria Police Department placed an evacuation notice for anyone living or working within a one-mile radius of the facility out of an abundance of caution while the threat was investigated. All citizens were urged to avoid the area until further notice.